Sam Milby reveals Type 2 diabetes diagnosis 

'I've always thought of myself as a healthy person,' says Sam

MANILA, Philippines – Sam Milby disclosed that he had been diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes, adding that he hoped he consulted a medical professional about his condition earlier. 

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, June 25, the actor shared a photo of a blood sugar monitoring kit that reads “525 mg/dL.”

“I’ve always thought of myself as a healthy person…pero last year, I found out na may type 2 diabetes na ako (but last year, I found that I already had type 2 diabetes),” he said. 

According to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, type 2 diabetes is a “disease that occurs when your blood glucose, also called blood sugar, is too high.” It is also considered the most common type of diabetes. 

Milby added that he doesn’t have a sweet tooth, wasn’t fond of junk food, and that his parents and grandparents never had diabetes. 

“I just wish I got checked up earlier when it was still pre-diabetes,” he said in a mix of English and FIlipino.

The celebrity ended his post with a piece of advice to not ignore symptoms and get checked up regularly. 

Fellow celebrities such as Isabel Oli, Troy Montero, and Say Alonzo sent their well-wishes for Milby in the comments section. – Rappler.com

