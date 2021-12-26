Sandara Park’s Christmas wish? To go back to the Philippines

SANDARA PARK. The K-pop star says she wants to return to the Philippines and perform on stage again.

MANILA, Philippines – It’s been two years since Sandara Park last visited the Philippines, and she can’t wait to return, tweeting so herself in Tagalog on Christmas Day, December 25.

“Two years na akong hindi nakapunta sa [Philippines]. Kelan ba last show ko sa [Philippines]?! Parang ‘di ko na naalala, and mga shows ngayon puro untact,” she said. “Ang [Christmas] wish ko is to go back to [the Philippines] and be onstage with [you] guys.”

(I haven’t been to the Philippines in two years. When was my last show in the Philippines? I don’t think I remember, and shows now are all contact-free. My Christmas wish is to go back to the Philippines and be on stage with you guys.)

Before she became a member of the pioneering Korean girl group 2NE1, Sandara was a beloved Pinoy celebrity, getting her big break as a contestant on the TV talent search Star Circle Quest, where she endeared herself to viewers as the “Pambansang Krung-Krung (National Crazy Girl).”

Born in South Korea to Korean parents, she moved with her family to the Philippines in 1994. They returned to South Korea in 2007, after which she signed a contract with YG Entertainment and debuted in 2NE1 as Dara, alongside Bom, CL, and Minzy. – Rappler.com