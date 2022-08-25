Sandara Park is diagnosed with COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines – Former 2NE1 member Sandara Park has been diagnosed with COVID-19, as confirmed on her social media on Wednesday, August 24. Her scheduled activities are now postponed until further notice.
The K-pop idol took to Twitter to address a news report made by Korean news outlet YTN regarding her medical condition. “I was resting quietly and recovering, but the article went out. I’m so sorry that all of this week’s schedule was delayed,” the English translation of her tweet reads.
“Don’t worry guys~ I was a little sick with body aches & chills only on the first day, now only my neck hurts. Voice has become strange.. it will recover! I have to take medicine, so I have to eat all three meals a day, so I eat better than usual ^^,” she added.
Sandara clarified that she’s now in self-quarantine, with her family occasionally delivering food to her house. In a follow-up tweet, she narrated how her mom made her some miso soup with bean sprouts, along with other Korean side dishes, to “boost her immune system” while recovering.
The idol recently went to Manila for an impromptu performance at K-pop Masterz in Manila. Sandara also introduced GOT7’s BamBam to Filipino culture, particularly, the meaning of “shot puno.”
Sandara rose to fame as the “Pambansang Krung-krung” of the Philippines during her time in Star Circle Quest in 2004. Eventually, she debuted under YG Entertainment’s K-pop girl group 2NE1 alongside Park Bom, Minzy, and CL. Although the group had already disbanded in 2016, they reunited for an iconic performance in Coachella 2022. – with reports from Bea Bertuldo/Rappler.com
