Sandara Park is diagnosed with COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines – Former 2NE1 member Sandara Park has been diagnosed with COVID-19, as confirmed on her social media on Wednesday, August 24. Her scheduled activities are now postponed until further notice.

The K-pop idol took to Twitter to address a news report made by Korean news outlet YTN regarding her medical condition. “I was resting quietly and recovering, but the article went out. I’m so sorry that all of this week’s schedule was delayed,” the English translation of her tweet reads.

“Don’t worry guys~ I was a little sick with body aches & chills only on the first day, now only my neck hurts. Voice has become strange.. it will recover! I have to take medicine, so I have to eat all three meals a day, so I eat better than usual ^^,” she added.

조용히 쉬면서 회복중이었는데 기사가 나버렸네😅 이번주 스케줄들 다 미뤄지게 돼서 넘 죄송하구요ㅠㅠ🙏🏻 걱정마세요들~ 첫날만 몸살&오한으로 좀 아팠구 지금은 목만 아파요😭 목소리가 이상해졌어요.. 회복되겠죠! 약 먹어야되서 밥도 삼시세끼 다 챙겨먹어야하니 평소 보다 잘 먹어요^^ — Sandara Park (@krungy21) August 24, 2022

Sandara clarified that she’s now in self-quarantine, with her family occasionally delivering food to her house. In a follow-up tweet, she narrated how her mom made her some miso soup with bean sprouts, along with other Korean side dishes, to “boost her immune system” while recovering.

친구들이 밥을 잘 챙겨먹어야 한다고 해서 엄마한테 얘기했더니 면역력에 좋다며 콩나물 팍팍 넣은 된장국이랑 내가 좋아하는 반찬들만 골라서 여러가지 만들어서 보내주셨어요 ㅠㅠ 동생들이 집앞에 배송해주구 가구 친구들도 죽이랑 과일 많이 보내줘서 잘먹구있어요😭 넘 고맙구 감동🙏🏻💕 — Sandara Park (@krungy21) August 24, 2022

The idol recently went to Manila for an impromptu performance at K-pop Masterz in Manila. Sandara also introduced GOT7’s BamBam to Filipino culture, particularly, the meaning of “shot puno.”

Sandara rose to fame as the “Pambansang Krung-krung” of the Philippines during her time in Star Circle Quest in 2004. Eventually, she debuted under YG Entertainment’s K-pop girl group 2NE1 alongside Park Bom, Minzy, and CL. Although the group had already disbanded in 2016, they reunited for an iconic performance in Coachella 2022. – with reports from Bea Bertuldo/Rappler.com