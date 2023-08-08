Sandra Bullock’s partner Bryan Randall dies at 57

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Bryan Randall, photographer and partner to American actress Sandra Bullock, died on Saturday, August 5. He was 57.

Randall’s family confirmed his death three years into his private battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis or ALS through a statement issued to USA Today on Monday, August 7.

ALS is a neurological disease that progressively degenerates motor neurons, weakening muscles and later causing the brain to lose its ability to control voluntary muscle movement such as walking or talking.

Following the news, Bullock’s sister Gesine Bullock-Prado took to Instagram to post a tribute for Randall.

“ALS is a cruel disease but there is some comfort in knowing he had the best of caretakers in my amazing sister and the band of nurses she assembled who helped her look after him in their home,” she wrote.

Bullock and Randall first met in 2015 when the latter was hired as the photographer for her son Louis’ birthday party. The two made a buzz following appearances at the red carpet premiere of Sandra’s 2015 film Our Brand is Crisis and the afterparty of her 2018 film Ocean’s Eight.

The couple shared three children: Louis and Laila, who were adopted by Bullock before they met, and Randall’s daughter from a previous relationship.

Bullock gushed about Randall back in a December 2021 interview on the online talk show Red Table Talk, saying that he is “the example that I would want my children to have,” noting his Christian values and “different way of looking at things.”

While promoting her film The Lost City in 2022, Bullock also revealed to Entertainment Tonight that she would be taking a break from acting to make more time for her family with Randall.

“I just want to be 24/7 with my babies and my family,” she said.

Randall’s family asked for privacy to “grieve and to come to terms with the impossibility of saying goodbye to Bryan.” The family also noted that donations may be made to the ALS Association and the Massachusetts General Hospital in his memory. – with reports from Mika Geronimo/Rappler.com