Sandro Muhlach files rape complaint vs Jojo Nones, Richard Cruz 

Sandro's legal counsel says their camp is confident with their complaint because they have strong evidence

MANILA, Philippines – Actor Sandro Muhlach formally filed a complaint of rape through sexual assault against two independent contractors of GMA, Jojo Nones and Richard Cruz.

The Sparkle artist filed the complaint before the Department of Justice (DOJ) on Monday, August 19. Sandro was accompanied by his father, former child actor Niño Muhlach.

According to a GMA News report, Niño said that they’re looking forward to getting justice for his son.

“Parang nakaluwang-luwang na sa dibdib dahil umabot na tayo sa araw na ito. Ang bigat kasi nakikita mo ‘yung anak mo araw-araw na nag-susuffer. Hindi makakain, hindi makatulog,” he said. (It’s a relief that we finally reached this point. It was hard seeing your son suffer every day — not being able to eat and sleep.)

Sandro’s legal counsel also told the press present at DOJ that they’re confident with their complaint. “The evidence is strong. We have the evidence that we need. We will get the justice that Sandro deserves,” she said.

This move comes almost a week after both Nones and Cruz denied the sexual abuse allegations made against them by Sandro.

“Subalit, hindi po kami gumawa ng kahit anong sexual harassment or abuse laban kay Sandro Muhlach. Sa pagkakataong ito, sa pagkakataong ito sa harap ng iyong lahat, mariing tinatanggi po namin ang lahat ng mapanirang akusasyon na ito laban sa amin,” Cruz said in the August 13 Senate hearing.

(We did not commit any sexual harassment or abuse against Sandro Muhlach. At this moment, in front of all of you, we strongly deny all these slanderous accusations against us.)

As of writing, both Nones and Cruz have yet to comment on the rape complaint filed by Sandro.

Reports began circulating about a young actor who was allegedly sexually assaulted by two individuals described as “GMA executives” in late July. The incident was said to have occurred following the GMA Gala on July 20.

On August 1, GMA Network released a statement confirming that they had “received a formal complaint from Sparkle artist Sandro Muhlach against two GMA independent contractors, Jojo Nones and Richard Cruz.”

The network stated that they would “withhold all details of the formal investigation” to honor Sandro’s request for confidentiality. GMA announced that they had launched an investigation into the matter.

On August 2, Sandro, accompanied by his father, officially filed a sexual molestation complaint against Nones and Cruz with the NBI. – Rappler.com