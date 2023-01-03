‘What a gift you are’: Sara Bareilles is engaged

MANILA, Philippines – Singer Sara Bareilles is ready to tie the knot with boyfriend Joe Tippett after more than six years of dating.

“Yes to marrying this man. It’s an easy, earned, relaxed YES,” she said in an Instagram post on Monday, January 2.

She then addressed Tippett, expressing her love for him: “The more I know you the more I know I love you. And you have introduced me to parts of myself I was afraid to love.”

“What a gift you are,” Bareilles added. “Let the games begin. Onward into absolutely everything with you.”

Fellow singers like Josh Groban, Mandy Moore, and Heather Headley congratulated the couple.

Bareilles and Tippett first met in 2015 while working on the musical adaptation of the 2007 film Waitress. The Grammy winner wrote the score, while Tippett played the protagonist’s husband before the production made its Broadway run.

Bareilles is known for her songs “Brave,” “Gravity,” and “King of Anything,” among others. – Rappler.com