Sarah Geronimo says G-Force’s presence would make anniversary concert ‘more magical’

Despite the rumored rift, the Popstar Royalty emphasizes that G-Force played a huge role in her career

MANILA, Philippines – Sarah Geronimo has broken her silence about a rumored rift between choreographer Georcelle Dapat-Sy following G-Force’s absence in her anniversary concert.

Talking to ABS-CBN News’ Mario Dumaual, Geronimo expressed sadness over G-Force’s absence in her show as she considers them to be a huge part of her career.

“Malaking bagay po sila ng career ko (They played a big role in my career.) It would have been more magical if they were there,” she said.

”I wanted them to be there to celebrate my 20 years with me. Baka maiyak ako (I wanted to cry).”

Speculations of tension between the two camps heightened when netizens noticed that Geronimo debuted new choreography for her hit song “Tala.” Dapat-Sy was the choreographer of the original “Tala” dance.

Dapat-Sy had earlier aired her side, saying that there were “artistic differences.”

The creative director of G-Force added that while it’s “painful” for her team, their absence in the anniversary show was her “gift of freedom” for Geronimo so the singer could “fully express her creative dreams.” – Rappler.com