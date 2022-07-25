‘I’m finally back home’: Sarah Geronimo returns to ‘ASAP Natin ‘To’ 

She last performed live on the show in November 2020

MANILA, Philippines – Sarah Geronimo made her much-awaited return to the ASAP Natin ‘To stage on Sunday, July 24, with a powerful performance of her 2018 hit “Duyan.”

In a pre-recorded clip before her performance, the Popstar Royalty expressed how much she missed being part of the weekend variety show. ““Mga Kapamilya, ka-A2Z at Kapatid, na-miss ko kayo. Sana na-miss niyo rin ako. Uy, nagpa-miss! Maraming, maraming salamat po sa aking mga Kapamilya in ABS-CBN, Viva, and of course sa ‘ASAP family ko’,” she said.

Play Video

She continued, “Salamat sa lahat ng aking mga co-performers and of course, sa lahat ng Popsters na talaga namang matiyagang naghintay. From the bottom of my heart, maraming, maraming salamat po sa inyong patuloy na pagsuporta.”

(I miss you so much. I hope you missed me too. Thank you so much to my Kapamilya in ABS-CBN, Viva and of course, my ASAP family. Thank you so much to my co-performers and to all Popsters who patiently waited [for me]. From the bottom of my heart, thank you so much for all your continuous support.)

“And now, I am finally back home, of course, only here in ABS-CBN. Samahan niyo po akong muli (Join me) as I once again share my music. Ito ang (This is) Sarah G Specials only here on ASAP Natin To.”

Sarah was then seen in a music video-like performance of her track “Duyan.” It was later revealed that she conceptualized the video, which was directed by Paolo Valenciano.

To celebrate Sarah’s return, fellow ASAP Natin ‘To stars like Regine Velasquez, Janine Berdin, Sheena Belarmino, Lara Maguie, and more artists performed the singer’s hit songs such as “Forever’s Not Enough,” “Tala,” and “Kilometro.”

Sarah has been a mainstay of the weekend variety program since 2004, with a November 2020 episode being her last performance on the ASAP Natin ‘To stage. Only taped video performances of her were occasionally shown after. – Rappler.com