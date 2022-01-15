Sassa Gurl is White Castle Whisky’s 2022 calendar girl

CALENDAR GIRL. Social media star Sassa Gurl is the face of White Castle Whisky's 2022 calendar.

MANILA, Philippines – Social media star Sassa Gurl has made history as the first openly queer calendar girl of White Castle Whisky.

The liquor brand posted their 2022 calendar on Facebook on Friday, January 14, with Sassa Gurl looking fierce in a swimsuit and a red slip dress.

“Sinong nagsabing babae lang pwedeng maging Calendar Model? Ilabas ‘nyo na ang White Castle at ang chaser, basta si Sassa Gurl ang pulutan ha?” the brand said in their post.

(Who says only a woman can be a calendar model? Bring out the White Castle and chaser, as long as Sassa is the snack, okay?)

Sassa Gurl also shared the calendars on her own Twitter account, saying: “Napakingan na tayo mga bakla! Para to sa mga baklang umaawra sa inuman at nazezero, eto na tayo na ang nakabooking sa calendar gurl.”

(We’ve been heard, gays! This is for all the gays who party and go home alone, here we are, we’ve booked the calendar, girl.)

Sassa had earlier foreshadowed her White Castle debut, posting her own version of the brand’s 2022 calendar and saying, “Kaming bakla ang malakas magpainom tas, kayong mga babae mag cacalendar girl? Ulol. Charis (It’s us gays who go hard on drinks, and it’s you women who become calendar girls? Crazy. Kidding.)”

kaming bakla ang malakas magpainom tas, kayong mga babae mag cacalendar girl? ulol. charis pic.twitter.com/kozy5RWfr8 — Sassa Gurl 🏳️‍🌈 (@Itssassagurl) December 21, 2021

Sassa Gurl, known for her signature blush and hilarious takes on Filipino culture, joins the ranks of former White Castle girls Lorna Tolentino, Carmi Martin, Glydel Mercado, and Meg Imperial.

White Castle Whisky also broke tradition for their 2021 calendar, when they chose YouTuber Ninong Ry as their first calendar boy. – Rappler.com