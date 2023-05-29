LOOK: Seo In-guk is coming to the Philippines

The 'Reply 1997' star will be having a fan meeting in August

MANILA, Philippines – This is not a drill, Filipino K-drama fans: South Korean actor Seo In-guk is coming back to the Philippines!

Local promoter Epic Events announced on Monday, May 29, that the Cafe Minamdang star will be bringing his first fan meeting tour to Manila.

The actor is set to meet his Filipino fans on August 12 at the New Frontier Theater.

Additional details such as ticket prices, seat plan, and selling dates have yet to be announced.

Seo is best known for his roles in dramas Reply 1997, The Smile Has Left Your Eyes, and Doom At Your Service. – Rappler.com