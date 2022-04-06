SEVENTEEN member Wonwoo’s mother dies

Celebrities
The K-pop rapper is currently arranging a funeral that will be held with family and close friends, PLEDIS Entertainment says

MANILA, Philippines – SEVENTEEN member Wonwoo’s mother died on Wednesday morning, April 6 due to an illness, according to a statement made by the K-pop group’s agency PLEDIS Entertainment.

PLEDIS said that Wonwoo is currently at the funeral hall and arranging a ceremony that will be held with family and close friends.

“We ask for your kind consideration and support so that Wonwoo can have a period of mourning with his family. May she rest in peace,” PLEDIS added.

Wonwoo is one of 13 members of South Korean group SEVENTEEN. He is a rapper under the band’s hip-hop sub-unit, and has been with SEVENTEEN since their debut in 2015. – Rappler.com

