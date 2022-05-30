SF9’s Rowoon to visit Manila in June for fan meeting

Are you excited to see Rowoon, too?

MANILA, Philippines – K-pop boy band SF9 member Rowoon is coming to Manila in June to meet his Filipino fans!

Globe Kmmunity, the online K-pop community of Globe, announced that the idol-actor will be holding an exclusive fan meet at the Mall of Asia Arena on June 26.

“Saranghaeyo, Rowoon oppa! We can’t wait to see you here in Manila,” the post read.

To know more details about the event, Globe tells fans to download their Globe One app and click the KmmunityPH banner for updates.

Download the new Globe One app now & click the KmmunityPH banner for updates on how to join.#GlobeROWOON — Globe Kmmunity PH (@KmmunityPH) May 29, 2022

Rowoon, or Kim Seok-woo in real life, made his official debut as a vocalist of SF9 in August 2016. The boy group from FNC Entertainment last performed in Manila in November 2019.

The 25-year-old idol has also starred in dramas Extraordinary You, The King’s Affection, She Would Never Know, and Tomorrow. – Rappler.com