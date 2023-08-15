‘I decided to leave’: Shaila Rebortera opens up on alleged abusive relationship with Rob Gomez 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Shaila claims that other girls have reached out to her to share that they also experienced physical, verbal, and emotional abuse from Rob

Trigger warning: domestic abuse

MANILA, Philippines – Miss Multinational Philippines 2021 Shaila Rebortera has further opened about on her alleged abusive relationship with boyfriend, actor Rob Gomez, saying that she will no longer “[suffer] in silence.”

“After over a year of being silent about the abuse, I’m happy I was able to speak my truth,” the beauty queen shared in an Instagram post on Sunday, August 13.

However, Shaila claimed that hours after she uploaded photos of her bruises, Rob’s mom, Kate Gomez, asked her to “say sorry in exchange for being able to stay with them.”

“I decided to leave,” she said.

Shaila revealed on August 4 that she and Rob were parents to an eight-month-old daughter named Amelia. The beauty queen also shared photos of them together with the child.

She wrote that she was “told to wait for the perfect time to tell the world” about her daughter. “For over a year, I’ve been bursting to show you to the world, and to show you the world,” Shaila said.

On August 7, the beauty queen first alluded to the possibility that Rob was abusing her. She shared a series of photos of bruises on her body and captioned it with: “It’s just social media, I’m just protecting my career. Let the show stay number one.”

She also tagged Rob’s Instagram profile on the specific Instagram story. Shaila deleted the posts, but screenshots of it have circulated online.

Following Shaila’s post, Kate talked to Pep about her son’s relationship with the beauty queen, saying that Shaila left their family house.

In her recent post, Shaila wrote that after she opened up about her relationship with Rob, more girls have told her about their own experiences of allegedly being abused and cheated on by that actor.

“So many girls have reached out to tell me either about the same physical, verbal, and emotional abuse they have experienced from him or about the cheating incidents that happened all the while he was keeping our relationship and our baby ‘private’ for his career. I feel sick hearing about all these now,” she said.

Shaila then went on to thank those who continued to support and help her in this ordeal.

Fellow beauty queens such as Beatrice Luigi Gomez, Steffi Rose Aberasturi, Tracy Maureen Perez, and Gwendolyn Fourniol have expressed their solidarity for Shaila in the comments section.

As of writing, Rob has yet to address the allegations. Rob has starred in projects A Girl and a Guy, Magandang Dilag, and Mano Po Legacy: The Family Fortune. – Rappler.com