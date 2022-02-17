Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers end engagement, break up – reports

MANILA, Philippines – Hollywood actress Shailene Woodley has called it quits with fiancé and athlete Aaron Rodgers.

According to US magazines PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly on Thursday, February 17, the couple have reportedly split one year after they first announced the news of their engagement.

“It was an amicable split, it just wasn’t working. They’re very different people with busy careers and there were obstacles that they couldn’t surmount,” a source close to the football player told PEOPLE. “They will remain friendly, there’s no bad blood and no drama. It just didn’t work out for them.”

Representatives for both Woodley and Rodgers have yet to comment on the news.

Woodley, 30, and Rodgers, 38, first revealed their engagement in February 2021. Before dating Rodgers, Woodley was last linked to Australian-born rugby player Ben Volavola in 2017. Meanwhile, Rodger’s last relationship was with race car driver Danica Patrick from 2018 to 2020. He also dated actress Olivia Munn from 2014 to 2017.

Woodley is best known for her films Divergent, The Fault in our Stars, and The Last Letter From Your Lover, and the Big Little Lies series. – Rappler.com