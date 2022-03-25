Sharon Cuneta apologizes for rant against Sal Panelo singing ‘Sana’y Wala Nang Wakas’

'I would like to apologize for the words I used in my post, and to those I have hurt by them'

MANILA, Philippines – Sharon Cuneta has apologized for her rant against senatorial candidate and former presidential legal counsel Sal Panelo.

On Twitter on March 10, Sharon had called out Sal for singing her song “Sana’y Wala Nang Wakas” at vice presidential candidate Sara Duterte’s meet-and-greet with LGBTQ+ groups in Quezon City.

“WE HAVE NOT ALLOWED YOU TO USE OUR SONG! Please stop,” Sharon tweeted, among other things.

Sharon, whose husband Kiko Panglinan is running for vice president, apologized for and explained her reaction in a March 24 Facebook post.

“I thought that since I said ‘I only allow Leni-Kiko (people) to sing it (during campaign season is what I meant),’ people would understand why I reacted in such a way. Truth is, I felt slighted,” she said, without naming Sal.

“Sa akin, parang minamaliit si Kiko at ang pagtakbo niya ng VP. Dahil sa dinami-dami ng kanta, bakit naman kanta ko pa ang napili? Dahil kaya Goliath ang VP candidate niya sa David ko asawa? Nasaktan ako,” she said.

(For me, I felt like Kiko and his running for VP was being belittled. Of all the songs, why choose my song? Because his VP candidate is the Goliath to my husband’s David? I got hurt.)

She then went on to say she was mistaken for not posting what she meant and using jokes and sarcasm instead.

She also explained that she normally is honored when people sing her songs, but things are different during campaign season.

“Iba ang dating sa akin nung inawit ng politiko na hindi namin kapartido (It’s different when it’s sung by a politician who isn’t in our party),” she said.

Sharon went on to say that she was unaware that the song reminded Sal of his son with special needs, and that he plans to use it to raise awareness for special needs children.

“Natutuwa ako na kanta ko pa pala ang magiging paraan para maisip niyang gawin yon (I am happy that my song became a way for him to think of doing that),” she said, while mentioning that she has been supporting special needs children since 1993.

She said that she stands by her feelings on the issue, but apologized for how she expressed herself.

“I would like to apologize for the words I used in my post, and to those I have hurt by them. I should have just said exactly how I was feeling, and in a more respectful manner – no matter what,” she said.

“I am also so sorry, my Sharmy/Sharonians. I disappointed you. Hindi kasi ako plastic. Bakit nga ba madaming nagsasabing plastic ako eh kaya nga ako natro-trouble sa social media ay kasi wala akong strategy at emotional ako (It’s because I’m not fake. Why do people say I’m fake when the reason why I get in trouble on social media is because I don’t have a strategy and I’m emotional)?” she said.

She ended her post by expressing her gratitude for her supporters and her hope that May, election month, ends sooner.

“God bless us all. I love you,” she said. – Rappler.com