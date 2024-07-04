Sharon Cuneta ‘excited’ to make teleserye comeback under ABS-CBN 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MEGASTAR. Sharon Cuneta is set to star in a new TV series under ABS-CBN.

Although details about the teleserye have yet to be announced, the Megastar says she's excited to work with the other cast members for the series

MANILA, Philippines – After a two-year break, Sharon Cuneta will be gracing the television screens once again as she’s set to make her teleserye comeback with a still-yet-to-be-revealed series under ABS-CBN’s Dreamscape Entertainment.

On Wednesday, July 3, the Megastar’s project was announced in a red carpet rollout event. ABS-CBN chief operating officer Cory Vidanes, ABS-CBN entertainment production head Laurenti Dyogi, and Dreamscape Entertainment heads Kylie Manalo-Balagtas and Rondel Lindayag were also present.

Although details about the series, such as its title, other cast members, and target release date, have yet to be announced, Cuneta shared that she’s really looking forward to doing the project.

“It’s been excitement, joy, na-overwhelm ako, natutuwa ako, kinikilig ako (I’m overwhelmed, I’m happy, I’m giddy,” the actress said in ABS-CBN’s On Cue interview. “I wouldn’t say there’s more pressure. I would say there’s more desire.”

She added that she’s also excited to work with the other cast members for the series, teasing that she will be doing a project with some of them for the first time, while another cast member is someone whom she really loves.

Cuneta also expressed how grateful she is to be back in ABS-CBN. “More than anything, it’s me being back in my home station. It’s being with Kapamilya and just being home,” she said.

The actress also assured fans that while she had to lie low from showbiz because of health issues, her condition is “manageable” now.

Cuneta’s last TV project was in 2022 when she made a special appearance in FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano. In 2023, she starred in the Metro Manila Film Festival entry Family of Two with Alden Richards. – Rappler.com