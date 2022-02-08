Shay Mitchell expecting second baby

MANILA, Philippines – Shay Mitchell is pregnant with her second child with boyfriend Matt Babel.

The 34-year-old actress announced the news on Tuesday, February 8, in a heartwarming Instagram post that features her baby bump. In the caption, Shay, whose grandmother died last week, wrote that the new addition to her family comes after the loss of another.

“Saying goodbye to a loved one while simultaneously experiencing the joy of welcoming another into this world is the great cycle of life. It is also my most challenging season to date. I can’t help but think this was the universe’s plan all along, knowing I would need other worldly joy to cushion the blow of losing one of the most important people in my life,” she wrote.

She added, “Yet, this is proof that love, life, and loss can profoundly exist all at the same time.”

Shay and Matt welcomed their first child, Atlas, in October 2019. The actress earlier revealed that she miscarried in 2018.

Shay is best known for her portrayal as Emily Fields in Pretty Little Liars and Peach Salinger in YOU. The Filipino-Canadian actress also voiced the iconic Alexandra Trese in the English version of the anime series. – Rappler.com