LOOK: SHINee’s Minho is coming to Manila

Minho will be holding his first fan meeting in the Philippines in January 2023

MANILA, Philippines – Save the date, Filipino SHAWOLs! Choi Minho of K-pop boy group SHINee will be holding a fan meeting in the Philippines.

Concert organizer Ovation Productions announced that the singer-actor will be meeting his fans on January 28 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

Seat plan, ticket prices, and selling dates have yet to be announced.

Asia Fan meeting tour – In the Philippines!



<2023 BEST CHOI’s MINHO LUCKY CHOI’s IN MANILA >



On January 28th at 20:00, SHINee Minho will meet you at MALL OF ASIA ARENA



Watch out for ticketing details soon.

Minho last visited the Philippines in 2017 with his fellow SHINee members for the One K Global Peace Concert.

Minho made his debut in 2008 under SHINee. The group is known for their songs “Ring Ding Dong,” “View,” “Sherlock,” “Don’t Call Me,” and “Good Evening.”

He made his debut as a solo artist on December 12 with the release of CHASE.

Aside from being an idol, Minho also starred in several series and films such as The Fabulous, To The Beautiful You, The Most Beautiful Goodbye, The Battle of Jangsari, and New Normal. – Rappler.com