SHINee’s Taemin transfers to public service in military due to depression, anxiety

The K-pop star will be completing military service as a public service worker instead after 'worsening symptoms of depression and anxiety'

MANILA, Philippines – SHINee member Taemin has been transferred from the military band to supplementary public service as he completes his military enlistment as a public service worker, due to “worsening symptoms of depression and anxiety.”

SM Entertainment released a statement on Friday, January 14, saying that Taemin had already been suffering from symptoms of depression and anxiety before his enlistment in May. He continued to receive treatment and therapy while completing military service.

“However, because his symptoms recently worsened, the military determined that it had become impossible for him to continue his military life and treatment at the same time, and he was accordingly transferred to supplementary service. Therefore, Taemin plans to fulfill his military duty as a public service worker,” they said.

“We apologize for giving you cause for concern through this sudden news, and we will continue to focus on Taemin’s treatment in the future and do our utmost to ensure that he can find stability,” SM Entertainment added.

Taemin began military service on May 31. He is the last SHINee member to enlist in the Korean military. Older members Onew, Key, and Minho entered the military in 2018 and 2019 and were discharged in 2020.

Prior to his enlistment, the 27-year-old singer released his third mini-album Advice on May 18. He also took part in SHINee’s albums Don’t Call Me and Atlantis in February and April 2021, respectively. Taemin is also a member of SuperM. As a solo artist, he is known for his tracks “Danger,” “Move,” and “Criminal.”

In South Korea, able-bodied males from the ages of 18 to 28 are required to render almost 2 years of military service, with few exemptions, including athletes who have won in international competitions. – Rappler.com