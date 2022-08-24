Shinhwa’s Eric, actress Na Hye-mi expecting first child

The news comes 5 years after the couple got married

MANILA, Philippines – Shinhwa member Eric and South Korean actress Na Hye-mi are about to be parents!

Na Hye-mi’s pregnancy was first reported by a Korean media site on Tuesday, August 23. Shortly after, Eric’s agency TOP Media confirmed that the couple is expecting their first child.

“It is true that Na Hye-mi is pregnant,” said the label in a brief statement, according to a Soompi report.

In a Happy Together episode from 2018, the actress shared that she thought she was being pranked when the K-pop star first reached out to her by introducing himself through text.

“He said he saw me for the first time in a magazine he read at a beauty parlor. He told me later that it was memorable,” she said on the Korean variety show.

The two began seeing each other as friends but gradually began dating soon after. In July 2017, the couple wed in an intimate ceremony.

Eric debuted with the K-pop boy group Shinhwa under SM Entertainment in 1998. Five years later, he began his acting career and has since starred in Korean dramas and films such as Phoenix, Discovery of Love, Another Miss Oh, Diary of June, and many more.

Na Hye-mi is an actress who is best known for her roles in the Korean dramas High Kick!, No Matter What, and Home for Summer. In 2018, she played Da-young, a minor character in the film Cheese in the Trap. – with reports from Juno Reyes/Rappler.com

Juno Reyes is a Rappler intern.