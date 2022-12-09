‘Pilipinas Got Talent’ singer Jovit Baldivino dies

The first winner of 'Pilipinas Got Talent' dies due to stroke complications

MANILA, Philippines – Singer and musician Jovit Baldivino, best known for being the first winner of reality singing competition Pilipinas Got Talent in 2010, died at the age of 29 on Thursday, December 8, in Batangas City.

Baldivino’s wife Camille Ann Miguel posted a series of heartbroken posts on Facebook, grieving the loss of her husband. “Miss na miss na po kita, love ko (I miss you so much already, my love),” she captioned one video.

According to an ABS-CBN news report, Jovit’s father Hilario Baldivino said that his son died in the hospital due to stroke complications, after being confined for six days. He suffered a mild stroke last November 22. He received treatment in a hospital in a Batangas and recovered at home.

Hilario said that Jovit suffered another stroke on December 4 at a Christmas party he was performing in.

Jovit’s last public appearance was on November 28 for a celebrity episode of Family Feud.

Jovit rose to fame after winning the first season of ABS-CBN’s Pilipinas Got Talent, besting runners-up Baguio Metamorphosis and Velasco Brothers. He was also known for his YouTube cover of “Faithfully” by Journey, which was the title of his first studio album in 2010. The award-winning musician released three more albums from 2011 to 2015. – Rappler.com