Singer Keith Martin’s cause of death revealed

CAUSE OF DEATH. Keith Martin was found to have died of a heart attack.

The 'Because of You' singer was found dead in his Quezon City condo on March 25

MANILA, Philippines – It has been confirmed by the Quezon City Police Department that American R&B singer Keith Martin died because of a heart attack (a myocardial infarction caused by atherosclerotic coronary artery disease), citing his death certificate, according to an Inquirer News report.

Keith’s body was found dead in his Libis, Quezon City condo on Friday, March 25. He was 57.

An autopsy was requested by his ex-fiance Diana Dayao on the day his body was found. His wake will be at the Immaculate Conception Cathedral from March 28 to 30.

Dayao said that she last saw Keith in February when he visited her house in Manila. Days after the visit, Dayao found it “strange” that they didn’t hear back from him after messages and calls. Their last interaction was over the phone on March 14, where Keith complained about a “stomachache and not being able to move around much.”

Dayao said that he was already feeling bad during Daryll Ong’s wedding on March 12, which was his last public appearance. Dayao wanted to book a teleconsultation for him, but Keith said he would just visit a nearby hospital to get checked after expecting to feel “a little better.” That was the last she heard from Keith.

Dayao and Keith share a 14-year-old son together named Dion.

Keith, the musician behind 2004 hit song “Because of You,” moved to the Philippines in 2018. – Rappler.com