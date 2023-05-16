After online backlash, Slater Young apologizes for comments on men fantasizing about women

Young earlier drew flak for saying it was 'very, very normal' for men in relationships to share photos of other women in group chats

MANILA, Philippines – Pinoy Big Brother: Unlimited winner Slater Young has issued an apology over his statements on men fantasizing about and sending photos of other women while in a relationship.

Young drew flak for saying that it was “very, very normal” for men to do so, adding that “it’s just a matter of fact that there are many other women more attractive or just as attractive” as them.

The entrepreneur also recounted his own experience in the group chat, saying: “As part of that group, sakyan mo lang. Wala naman, hindi mo naman gusto talaga. (Of course, as part of that group, just go along with it. You’re not actually interested.)”

Social media users have called him out for having a “twisted mindset” and reminded him that instances like these shouldn’t be normalized.

Young and his wife Kryz Uy released a new podcast on Monday, May 15, to address the issue, wherein he said that the past few days had been “eye-opening” for him.

He shared that it took him going through the negative feedback to realize how improper his initial statements were. “I really made a mistake because I am giving it power to say it’s okay, me saying that it’s normal, kind of normalizes it and makes it okay,” he said.

Young emphasized that the “last thing in [his] mind and heart” was to objectify women. He continued that it was a learning experience for him to be a better example. “I should have called it out na ‘Ah, it happens but this isn’t okay; we should hold ourselves to a higher standard,” he said.

Instead of feeling angry by the backlash, Young admitted that he feels ashamed by his previous statements: “This is not me and I wish I could take it back.”

Acknowledging his mistakes, Young also promised that he would need “a little bit more time to reflect.”

Meanwhile, Uy also showed her support for her husband throughout the whole discussion, saying that she knows him better than how the public perceives him. “I’m at peace with that; I know you’re a good guy,” she said.

Young and Uy married in February 2019. They have two sons. – Rappler.com