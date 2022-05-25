Slater Young, Kryz Uy welcome second child

MANILA, Philippines – Pinoy Big Brother: Unlimited big winner Slater Young and vlogger Kryz Uy are now parents of two!

Kryz made the announcement through a vlog on Wednesday, May 25. “So happy to finally welcome Baby #2 into the Skyfam. There were some complications in the end, but God is good and made sure we were all safe and sound,” the video’s description read.

The 23-minute vlog started with Kryz documenting her contractions at 4 am of May 21, and also featured videos of her in labor. “It’s a lot less painful this time around. I don’t know if it’s just mentally lang na mas prepared ako (me being more mentally prepared) or less painful talaga siya,” she said in the vlog.

Personalities such as Denise Laurel, Katarina Rodriguez, and Dani Barretto left congratulatory messages in Kryz’s Instagram post.

Kryz first announced her pregnancy in November 2021. Kryz and Slater married in February 2019 and welcomed their first son, Scott Knoa, in June 2020. – Rappler.com