Want to be a K-pop idol? SM Entertainment opens global auditions

MANILA, Philippines – From being a fan of EXO, Red Velvet, NCT, and aespa, to being their labelmates? Sign us up!

SM Entertainment announced on Sunday, January 30 that they are looking for a “new talented person” through their “2022 SM Global Audition KWANGYA.”

The auditions are open to aspiring idols all over the world, regardless of their gender or nationality. Only those born between 2003 and 2011 are eligible to apply.

The first phase of the auditions will require participants to fill out the application form located on SM Entertainment’s website, and submit an unedited face photo plus a video that showcases their talents.

Participants can choose among four categories – singing, rapping, dancing, or acting – for their talent video, but they can also showcase other performative skills that could highlight their potential as artists. SM Entertainment will accept applications for the first phase from January 31 to February 20, 2022 only.

Those who pass the agency’s initial online screening will make it to the second round of auditions, which will reportedly take place offline. Only those applicants who will pass all the audition rounds will be given the opportunity to sign an exclusive contract with SM Entertainment.

Known as one of the biggest entertainment companies in South Korea, SM Entertainment is home to global artists like TVXQ, Super Junior, Girls Generation, SHINee, f(x), EXO, Red Velvet, NCT, and aespa. – Rappler.com