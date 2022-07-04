Solenn Heussaff, Nico Bolzico expecting 2nd baby

Tili is going to be an Ate!

MANILA, Philippines – Solenn Heussaff announced on Monday, July 4, that she is pregnant with her second child with husband Nico Bolzico.

The Bolzicos made the announcement in a short Instagram clip bearing their signature comedic style. The video sees Nico talking about a made-up X-ray mobile app, and when it “scanned” Solenn, a graphic of a baby was seen.

In an Instagram story, the actress disclosed that she’s 16 weeks pregnant. “Back to daily injections for bub number two,” Solenn wrote.

MOM OF TWO. Solenn Heussaff is 16 weeks pregnant.

Fellow celebrities like Anne Curtis, Iya Villania, Isabelle Daza, Georgina Wilson, and Michelle Dee congratulated the couple.

Solenn, 36, and Nico, 38, married in France in May 2016. They have been together since 2011. Their first child, Thylane Katana, was born in January 2020. – Rappler.com