LOOK: Solenn Heussaff shares 1st photo with newborn daughter 

Solenn's husband Nico earlier teased that the baby's second name is Lionel

MANILA, Philippines – Solenn Heussaff has confirmed that she has given birth to her second daughter.

The actress-host shared a photo of her breastfeeding her child through her Instagram stories on Sunday, December 18. “Forgot how tiny they were,” she wrote.

Solenn’s husband Nico Bolzico first teased about the birth of their second baby on December 14, saying that “[they] just had a super healthy baby girl.” “I’ll let her mama introduce her later, but one thing is confirmed: her second name is Lionel. Mama is healthy and happy also,” he added.

Several celebrities such as Iza Calzado, Isabelle Daza, and Ruffa Gutierrez have sent their congratulatory messages to the couple through Nico’s post.

Solenn and Nico married in 2016 and welcomed their first child, Thylane Katana, in January 2020. It was in July when Solenn announced they were expecting their second child. – Rappler.com