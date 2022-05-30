Son Ye-jin’s agency denies that the actress is pregnant

MSTeam Entertainment addresses rumors that the ‘Crash Landing on You’ actress is with child

MANILA, Philippines – Son Ye-jin’s agency MSTeam Entertainment shut down speculations that the actress is pregnant.

The pregnancy rumors started on Saturday, May 29, when Son shared photos of herself in a loose white dress on her Instagram page, seemingly exposing what fans thought was a baby bump.

Fans then began speculating that the actress and her husband, fellow actor Hyun Bin, were expecting their first child.

But MSTeam Entertainment quickly denied these rumors in a statement addressed to The K-POP HERALD, a Korean news site, saying that “[they’re] not true at all.”

“If there is good news, we will be the first to officially inform you,” the agency added, according to a translated version of the statement from a Soompi report.

Son Ye-jin first started her acting career as the voice of Jung Mi-jo in the 2000 film Secret Tears.

On January 1, 2021, the actress confirmed her relationship with Hyun Bin, with whom she starred in the K-drama Crash Landing on You. On February 10, 2022, the pair announced their engagement. Over a month later, on March 31, the couple finally got married. – with reports from Juno Reyes/Rappler.com

Juno Reyes is a Rappler intern.