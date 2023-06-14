Song Joong-ki, Katy Louise Saunders welcome 1st child

The actor says their son is the ‘most precious gift’

MANILA, Philippines – South Korean star Song Joong-ki is now a dad!

The actor’s agency High Zium Studio announced on late Wednesday, June 14 that Song’s wife Katy Louise Saunders has given birth to their first child.

“Song Joong-ki became the father of a baby boy in Italy,” the label said.

Song also took to his official fan cafe to deliver the news to his supporters, alongside a photo of him holding the finger of his baby.

“Right now, I’m in Italy. Here, in my wife’s hometown of Rome, we happened to welcome our baby. It’s a healthy son…and both the baby and his mother…are in very good health,” he wrote, according to a translation by Soompi.

He added, “I think [our son] is the most precious gift to have found its way to us, a married couple whose biggest dream all our lives was to start a happy family.”

Song then thanked his fans for their well-wishes and continued support, saying he is always grateful for their “sincere, unchanging love.”

It was in January when Song announced that he has married Saunders, and that she is pregnant with their first child. At the time, the actor said that they have “dreamed of creating a happy family together” and that a “new life has come to [them].”

Song, 37, is best known for his roles in A Werewolf Boy, Arthdal Chronicles, Vincenzo, and Reborn Rich. He was previously married to his Descendants of the Sun co-star Song Hye-kyo. They filed for divorce in 2019 after nearly two years of marriage. – Rappler.com