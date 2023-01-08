‘Nevertheless’ star Song Kang coming to PH

MANILA, Philippines – Heads up, Filipino K-drama fans! South Korean actor Song Kang will be visiting the Philippines for a meet-and-greet as an ambassador of a skincare brand.
Concert organizer Wilbros Live announced on Saturday, January 7, that the Nevertheless star will be meeting his supporters on March 5 at the Araneta Coliseum.
Seat plan, ticket prices, and selling dates have yet to be announced.
The show will mark Song’s first fan meeting in the Philippines.
Aside from Nevertheless, Song, 26, also starred in the series Forecasting Love and Weather, Love Alarm, and Sweet Home. – Rappler.com
There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.