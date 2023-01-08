‘Nevertheless’ star Song Kang coming to PH

The South Korean actor is holding his first fan meeting in Manila in March

MANILA, Philippines – Heads up, Filipino K-drama fans! South Korean actor Song Kang will be visiting the Philippines for a meet-and-greet as an ambassador of a skincare brand.

Concert organizer Wilbros Live announced on Saturday, January 7, that the Nevertheless star will be meeting his supporters on March 5 at the Araneta Coliseum.

Dreams Do Come True ☁️✨#DEOPROCE ambassador SONG KANG

FUN MEET IN MANILA

March 5 Sunday • Araneta Coliseum



Stay tuned for more updates on how to join! #SongKang #SkinComeTrue #WilbrosLive pic.twitter.com/rxmSo3HBIn — Wilbros Live (@WilbrosLive) January 7, 2023

Seat plan, ticket prices, and selling dates have yet to be announced.

The show will mark Song’s first fan meeting in the Philippines.

Aside from Nevertheless, Song, 26, also starred in the series Forecasting Love and Weather, Love Alarm, and Sweet Home. – Rappler.com