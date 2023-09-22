Sophie Turner sues Joe Jonas to return daughters to ‘forever home’ in England

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner has sued her estranged husband, singer Joe Jonas, for “wrongful retention” of their daughters, according to documents obtained by Page Six.

The couple, who began divorce proceedings on September 5, share two daughters, three-year-old Willa and a one-year-old referred to with the initials DM. The documents filed by Turner reveal that the children have been with Jonas in the US since August while she wrapped up filming for her upcoming mini-series, Joan.

Both parents had made these plans “with some hesitation” to accommodate their children’s day-to-day routines. Jonas, who is currently on tour with his brothers, had more “periods of the day to spend with their children” compared to Turner whose filming schedule for August “was very intense, with long hours during the daytime when the children would be awake.”

The pair had agreed that this was a “temporary arrangement.”

Turner’s petition states that the family had been looking for their “forever home” in England since December 2022, after the couple decided to permanently settle there. They sold their Miami residence in April and began the process of purchasing a home in Oxford, England, in July.

Contrary to the claims in Jonas’ divorce filing that the family was living in Florida and that the children have been on tour with him in the US for the last few months, Turner’s petition states that the family had moved to England in April and their daughters had only joined their father in the US in August.

The two had planned for Turner to come to the US in September after she finished filming. She was supposed to “spend a week with the family in New York” before returning to England with their daughters on September 20.

The marriage’s breakdown “happened very suddenly” after the couple had an argument on August 15. The two met up around two weeks after Jonas filed for divorce to discuss their separation and Turner “reiterated the parties’ agreed plan for the children to return home to England that week.”

In her petition, the actress claims that Jonas refused to hand over the children’s passports to her and would not let the children return to England.

Jonas’ representatives have since shared a statement with Vanity Fair saying that if he complied with her requests, he “will be in violation of the Florida Court order” that was entered after he filed for divorce. This prohibits “both parents from relocating the children.”

“Sophie was aware that Joe was going to file for divorce,” the representatives stated, refuting Turner’s claim in her petition that she had only found out about the divorce filing through the media.

They also denied Turner’s claims that the children’s lives were based in the UK. While Jonas is “okay with the kids being raised both in the US and the UK,… the children were born in the US and have spent the vast majority of their lives in the US,” they said.

“Joe and Sophie had a cordial meeting this past Sunday in New York, when Sophie came to New York to be with the kids,” the statement read. “Joe’s impression of the meeting was that they had reached an understanding that they would work together towards an amicable co-parenting setup.”

The representatives alleged that Turner advised Jonas less than a day later that she would be taking the children to the UK. “[His] wish is that Sophie reconsider her harsh legal position and move forward in a more constructive and private manner,” they said.

Jonas’ representatives stressed that his top priority is his children’s well-being.

Turner and Jonas got engaged in October 2017. They tied the knot in a Las Vegas wedding in May 2019 and had another wedding with friends and family in France in June 2019.

Rumors of the couple’s split began circulating on September 3, and reports that Jonas had filed for divorce hit the public two days later. The pair officially confirmed the separation in a statement they both released on September 6 where they said that they had “mutually decided to amicably end [their] marriage.” – Reports by Luna Coscolluela/Rappler.com

Luna Coscolluela is a Rappler intern.