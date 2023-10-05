Stan by Me: Titas of DonBelle and their love for Donny and Belle 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

We chat with Ancel Abrenica and Ericka Sarabia of Titas of DonBelle about their unwavering support for the team-up of Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano

MANILA, Philippines – Filipinos have long had a penchant for loveteams, but it’s not every time that we get to see a phenomenal rise in their careers, like with Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano.

The two, collectively known as DonBelle, have already garnered a huge following when they were first paired in 2019. And as proof of their chemistry, their first project – He’s Into Her – spanned over two seasons, an online concert, and even a documentary. Since then, Donny and Belle have also headlined the movies Love is Color Blind and An Inconvenient Love, and is set to star in their first teleserye Can’t Buy Me Love.

Each project has been received with overwhelming support from their fandom, Bubblies, including Titas of DonBelle – a group of fans across different generations and parts of the world.

In today’s episode of Stan by Me, Rappler’s talk show on all things fandom, we speak with Ancel Abrenica and Ericka Sarabia of Titas of DonBelle to talk about their unwavering support for Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano.

