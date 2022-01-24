Beauty queen Steffi Rose Aberasturi is engaged

MANILA, Philippines – Miss Universe Philippines 2021 2nd runner-up Steffi Rose Aberasturi is ready to tie the knot with long-time boyfriend Karl Arcenas.

Based on her Instagram stories on Sunday, January 23, the 27-year-old beauty queen was wearing a white floor-length summer dress when her boyfriend popped the question. Steffi also posted a photo of her sparkly diamond ring.

Relatives, friends, and Steffi’s fellow pageant contestants have also sent in their congratulatory messages for the couple.

Steffi represented Cebu Province in the 2021 Miss Universe Philippines competition, which was won by fellow Cebuana Beatrice Luigi Gomez. Prior to MUPH, Steffi has won six other pageant titles, including Binibining Cebu 2018. – Rappler.com