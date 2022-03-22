6 Stray Kids members test positive for COVID-19

STRAY KIDS. The K-pop group is seen here in one of their comeback promotional activities.

Changbin, Han, Seungmin, Bang Chan, Lee Know, and Hyunjin were all diagnosed in a span of four days

MANILA, Philippines – JYP Entertainment announced on Monday, March 21, the postponement of some of Stray Kids’ scheduled comeback activities due to six members testing positive for COVID-19.

According to a Soompi report, it was member Changbin who was first diagnosed with COVID-19 on Friday, March 18.

At that time, the agency said that the remaining seven members all received negative results from rapid antigen tests, but will stay in isolated living spaces as a precaution.

JYP Entertainment has also announced the cancellation of all music show activities scheduled for Stray Kids, who released their mini-album ODDINARY on Friday, the same day that Changbin tested positive for the virus.

On Saturday, March 19, it was revealed that Han has also received a positive diagnosis after taking a PCR test.

On Sunday, March 20, Seungmin became the third Stray Kids member to test positive for COVID-19, after taking an additional PCR test.

On Monday, March 21, JYP Entertainment announced that members Bang Chan, Lee Know, and Hyunjin have all tested positive for COVID-19 on the additional PCR tests they’ve taken.

The agency said that the members “are currently not presenting any symptoms” and are “each quarantining in accordance with the guidelines of the health authorities.”

They also assured fans that the agency will “place the artists’ health as the highest priority and will provide everything we can to support the artists’ swift recovery.”

Only members Felix and I.N. remain free of the virus. The group is supposed to promote their sixth mini-album Oddinary that carries the title track “MANIAC.”

Stray Kids debuted as a nine-member groupin March 2018. Woo-jin left the group in October 2019. They are known for their tracks “Thunderous,” “God’s Menu,” “Hellevator,” “District 9,” “Astronaut,” and “Double Knot.” – Rappler.com