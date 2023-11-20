Suki Waterhouse, Robert Pattinson expecting 1st child 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Weeks after being hounded by pregnancy rumors, Suki Waterhouse has confirmed that she and boyfriend Robert Pattinson are going to be parents.

The singer confirmed that she’s pregnant with her first child while onstage at the Corona Capital 2023 Music Festival in Mexico City on Sunday, November 19.

“I thought I’d wear something sparkly to distract you from something else I’ve got going on,” she said while gesturing at her baby bump, as seen in clips of her performance circulating online. “I’m not sure it’s working.”

Speculations that Waterhouse is pregnant started in late October when she was seen sporting a baby bump while out with boyfriend Pattinson.

Waterhouse and Pattinson were first rumored to be dating in July 2018. Although they’ve been spotted together on several accounts, both have kept their relationship private.

In a 2019 interview with The Sunday Times, the actor explained why he wanted to keep their romance as private as possible.

“If you let people in, it devalues what love is. If a stranger on the street asked you about your relationship, you’d think it extremely rude,” he said.

Meanwhile, in a 2023 interview with The Sunday Times, the model opened up about her long-term relationship with Pattinson, saying: “I’m shocked that [I’ve been] so happy with someone for nearly five years.”

Pattinson, 37, Is best known for his works in The Batman, The Lighthouse, Tenet, and Twilight, among others. Waterhouse, 31, is an actress, model, and singer-songwriter. – Rappler.com