Sunshine Cruz on split with Macky Mathay: ‘Hindi na nagle-level up ‘yung relationship’

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The ‘Unbreak My Heart’ actress was the one to call it quits after nearly 6 years of dating

MANILA, Philippines – After months of speculation, Sunshine Cruz opened up about her split with Macky Mathay, revealing the reason she ended their relationship after almost six years together.

“Sa totoo lang, pagdating kasi [sa relasyon ko] kay Macky, hindi ko rin naman hinintay. That time, magfo-four years na akong hiwalay kay Cesar (Honestly, when it came to [my relationship with] Macky, I didn’t wait, either. At that time, I had been separated from Cesar for almost four years),” the actress said in an interview with Karen Davila released on Thursday, July 13.

“I was too focused on my children and work. I gave him a chance and no regrets naman.”

Sunshine was previously married to actor Cesar Montano for 13 years. They share three daughters: Angelina, Sam, and Cheska.

Sunshine went on to share what drove her to end her relationship with Macky: “Five days bago mag-sixth anniversary kami, nakipaghiwalay ako sa kaniya. Naka lock-in taping pa noon. Through message, I said na, ‘I don’t think may patutunguhan pa itong relationship.’”

(Five days before our sixth anniversary, I broke up with him. It was during lock-in taping. Through a message, I said, ‘I don’t think this relationship is going anywhere anymore.’)

“Nakita ko lang na parang hindi na nagle-level up yung relationship. Hindi nagmu-move,” the mother of three added.

(I just saw that the relationship was not leveling up anymore. It wasn’t moving.)

Sunshine clarified that she thinks Macky is a “good guy” and that she loves his children. However, she said that at her age, she seeks a relationship that progresses.

“Pero siyempre at this point in my life, I am 45, siyempre naghahanap na tayo ng relationship na kahit papaano ay lume-level up. Hindi yung diretso. Kasi magsi-six years na pero parang [diretso] lang kami,” she said.

(But of course at this point in my life, I am 45, of course we are looking for a relationship that will somehow level up. Not something stagnant. Because it’s been six years but we seem to be just plodding on.)

The actress also emphasized that she doesn’t plan on remarrying: “Sa totoo lang, ayaw ko naman na. I am okay na life partner na lang. Pero yung pagpapakasal, sa ngayon, hindi ko naiisip. Maybe when I turn 60 or 70, parang si Tita Boots Anson-Roa, who knows ‘di ba? Kung ibibigay [ni Lord]. Pero hindi natin pwede ipilit. If it’s not really for you, it’s not for you.”

(Actually, I no longer want to. I am okay with just having a life partner. But marriage, right now, I don’t think about. Maybe when I turn 60 or 70, I’d be like Tita Boots Anson-Roa, who knows, right? If [the Lord] wills it. But we can’t force it. If it’s not really for you, it’s not for you.)

However, she isn’t closing her doors to falling in love again.

“Ang sarap magmahal. Ang sarap kiligin. Ang sarap ng may inspirasyon. So kung may dumating para sa akin, bakit hindi? Lahat naman tayo may karapatan tayong mahalin at magmahal,” she said.

(It feels good to love. I love the thrill of it. It’s good to be inspired. So if someone good for me comes along, why not? We all have the right to love and be loved.)

Rumors that she and Macky had separated started circulating in September 2022 when eagle-eyed netizens noticed that the two had unfollowed each other on Instagram. The actress also shared quotes about moving on, further firing split rumors. They started dating in September 2016.

Sunshine is known for films Ligalig and Init ng Laman, as well as television drama series Wildflower and Love Thy Woman. She currently plays Christina Romualdez in the television series Unbreak My Heart. – with additional reports from Pie Gonzaga/Rappler.com

Pie Gonzaga is a Rappler intern.