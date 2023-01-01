Super Junior’s Shindong is in a relationship

SHINDONG. The K-pop idol is currently dating a non-celebrity.

Label SJ clarifies that Shindong and his non-showbiz girlfriend are not getting married yet

MANILA, Philippines – Shindong of K-pop group Super Junior is confirmed to be in a relationship with a non-celebrity.

Label SJ, the singer’s agency, confirmed the news on Sunday, January 1, adding that the two are not thinking of getting married yet.

According to a Soompi report, Shindong’s girlfriend is reportedly a former idol trainee but no longer works in the entertainment industry.

Shindong made his debut as the lead dancer of Super Junior in November 2005. The group is known for their hits “Sorry, Sorry,” “No Other,” “Devil,” and “Black Suit.” – Rappler.com