Super Junior’s Siwon tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of ‘Super Show 9’ in Manila 

Only Leeteuk, Yesung, Shindong, Eunhyuk, Donghae, Ryeowook, and Kyuhyun will participate in the Manila concert

MANILA, Philippines – Super Junior’s Choi Siwon has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be unable to perform in their upcoming Manila concert, Label SJ announced on Wednesday, August 3.

The group’s agency said that member Siwon tested positive for COVID-19 while the group is preparing for their overseas schedules. Hence, he won’t be able to participate in the Super Junior World Tour Super Show 9: Road in Manila concert set for Saturday, August 6 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Label SJ added that Siwon is currently in self-quarantine and has halted all his scheduled activities.

SUPER JUNIOR WORLD TOUR – SUPER SHOW 9 : ROAD IN MANILA

Event organizer Pulp Live World, who is in charge of the group’s concert in Manila, also released a statement regarding the changes in the artist line-up following Siwon’s diagnosis.

According to them, the rest of the Super Junior members – Leeteuk, Yesung, Shindong, Eunhyuk, Donghae, Ryeowook, and Kyuhyun – will participate in the concert as scheduled.

Super Junior holds the distinction of being the first K-pop group to hold a concert in the Philippines back in 2010. The group last performed in the Philippines in December 2019 for their SUPER SHOW 8 concert.

SM Entertainment earlier announced that member Heechul will not be able to participate in the world tour due to his health condition.

Super Junior debuted in 2005 with 12 members under SM Entertainment, before member Kyuhyun was added to the group in 2006. They currently have nine active members. – Rappler.com