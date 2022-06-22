Tay Tawan, New Thitipoom are coming to Manila in July

MANILA, Philippines – Thai actors Tay Tawan and New Thitipoom are coming to the Philippines to meet their Filipino fans!

Thai entertainment group GMMTV announced the news on Wednesday, June 22. The stars of the Boys’ Love series Dark Blue Kiss are set to hold their Beyond Limitless fan meeting on July 30.

Additional details such as venue and ticket prices have yet to be announced.

We know you’ve been waiting for this, Filo Polcas!



Get your hearts ready as Tay and New are coming back to Manila. Stay tuned and follow us for more details!#TayNewManilaFanmeet #TayNew #GMMTV pic.twitter.com/fjmIgb7QPu — GMMTV (@GMMTV) June 22, 2022

“We know you’ve been waiting for this, Filo Polcas! Get your hearts ready as Tay and New are coming back to Manila,” they said.

Aside from Dark Blue Kiss, Tay and New also starred in Kiss: The Series (2016) and Kiss Me Again (2018). – Rappler.com