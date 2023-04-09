Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn break up – reports

The two first started dating in 2016

MANILA, Philippines – Pop superstar Taylor Swift and actor Joe Alywn have reportedly split after more than six years of dating, according to US media.

Entertainment Tonight broke the news on Sunday, April 9, citing an anonymous source. PEOPLE and Page Six later released their own reports.

According to the ET article, the breakup was amicable and “not dramatic.” “The relationship had just run its course. It’s why [Alwyn] hasn’t been spotted at any [Eras Tour] shows,” the source was quoted as saying.

Page Six added that a source told them that the split happened “a few weeks ago,” and that there is “no bad blood” between Swift and Alwyn.

Page Six has also reached out to both Swift and Alwyn’s representatives, but neither camp has yet to address the news.

Swift and Alwyn began dating in 2016 and have remained private throughout their relationship.

Under the pseudonym William Bowery, Alwyn has collaborated with Swift on several songs – he’s credited as a co-writer on tracks “Betty” and “Exile” from folklore and on “Evermore,” “Champagne Problems,” and “Coney Island” on evermore. – Rappler.com