Taylor Swift poses with Prince William at ‘splendid’ London concert

LONDON, United Kingdom – Britain’s Prince William posed for a photo with US music star Taylor Swift and two of his children, Charlotte and George, at the first night of Swift’s Eras tour in London on Friday, June 21.
A photo posted on Kensington Palace’s X social media feed with the caption “Thank you @taylorswift13 for a great evening!” showed William smiling as Swift took a selfie with him and the children. William celebrated his 42nd birthday on Friday, June 20.
Swift also posted a different photo of her with the royals and her partner Travis Kelce with the message: “Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start”.
Ahead of the first of her eight shows at London’s Wembley Stadium, the city published a special version of its distinctive London Underground map to mark the occasion, and the “Changing of the Guard” ceremony at Buckingham Palace featured a military band rendition of one of her songs. – Rappler.com
