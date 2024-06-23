Celebrities
Celebrities
British royals

Taylor Swift poses with Prince William at ‘splendid’ London concert

Reuters

SUMMARY

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Taylor Swift poses with Prince William at ‘splendid’ London concert

ERAS TOUR. British Royals Prince William, George, and Charlotte were present in Taylor Swift's concert.

Kensington Royal's X

Taylor also posted a different photo of her with the British royals and her partner Travis Kelce

LONDON, United Kingdom – Britain’s Prince William posed for a photo with US music star Taylor Swift and two of his children, Charlotte and George, at the first night of Swift’s Eras tour in London on Friday, June 21.

A photo posted on Kensington Palace’s X social media feed with the caption “Thank you @taylorswift13 for a great evening!” showed William smiling as Swift took a selfie with him and the children. William celebrated his 42nd birthday on Friday, June 20.

Swift also posted a different photo of her with the royals and her partner Travis Kelce with the message: “Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start”.

Ahead of the first of her eight shows at London’s Wembley Stadium, the city published a special version of its distinctive London Underground map to mark the occasion, and the “Changing of the Guard” ceremony at Buckingham Palace featured a military band rendition of one of her songs. – Rappler.com

Add a comment

Sort by

There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.

Summarize this article with AI

How does this make you feel?

Loading
Download the Rappler App!

concerts

singers