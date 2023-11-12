Hard launch around the corner? Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce kiss at Argentina ‘Eras’ concert

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – It’s just a hair away from being official – rumored couple Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce publicly locked lips at Swift’s Eras Tour concert in Buenos Aires, Argentina on Sunday, November 12.

As seen in fan footage that has quickly circulated social media, pop star Swift ran over to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Kelce right after her concert, threw her arms around him, and gave him a kiss on the lips before the two entered the artist’s tent.

Taylor running to Travis right after the show tonight 🥹💖 pic.twitter.com/CwBL9Yz2zL — The Eras Tour Singapore (@TSTheErasTourSG) November 12, 2023

Rumors that the two were seeing other started as early as July 2023, a month after Swift broke up with The 1975 frontman Matt Healy. Swift has yet to confirm their relationship, but the two have been spotted together numerous times, with Swift attending the footballer’s games, and Kelce attending Swift’s concerts.

Swift, whose fame far eclipses that of Kelce’s, brings a megawatt starpower that is virtually unprecedented – even in the NFL.

Sports merchandise retailer Fanatics, the NFL’s official e-commerce partner, said there was a nearly 400% spike in sales of Travis Kelce jerseys on its websites including NFLShop.com at the end of September, placing it in the top five best-selling NFL jerseys. – with reports from Reuters/Rappler.com