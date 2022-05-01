LOOK: Winwyn Marquez gives birth to first child

MANILA, Philippines – Teresita Ssen “Winwyn” Marquez has given birth to her first child with her non-showbiz partner.

The beauty-queen-turned-actress shared a photo of her daughter on Sunday, May 1. “Our little princess, Luna Teresita Rayn,” she wrote.

Fellow showbiz personalities like Alyssa Muhlach, Rochelle Pangilinan, MJ Lastimosa, and Carla Abellana congratulated Winwyn for the newest milestone in her life.

Winwyn first announced her pregnancy in December 2021, saying that she would like to keep other details about her pregnancy private. “I want you all to know that I am super happy for this blessing at this special time in my life,” she said then.

The Reina Hispanoamericana 2017 titleholder first revealed in February 2021 that she was in a relationship, but has kept her partner’s identity private since.

Winwyn, 29, appeared in GMA series Daddy’s Gurl, I Can See You, and Owe My Love, and films Time and Again and Nelia. – Rappler.com