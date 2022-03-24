Thai actor Beam Papangkorn dies at 25

BEAM PAPANGKORN. The actor is remembered for his role in 'Project S'

The actor is remembered for his roles in 'Project S' and 'Water Boyy'

MANILA, Philippines – Thai actor Beam Papangkorn died on Wednesday, March 23. He was 25.

Thai media company Nadao Bangkok, which aired Beam’s show Project S, made the announcement on their Instagram page.

“Nadao Bangkok would like to express our condolences on the passing of Beam Papangkorn Lerkchaleampot today (23 March),” they wrote in Thai.

According to the Bangkok Post, Beam died in his sleep.

Beam is known for his appearance in the show Project S: Spike!, the 2015 film Water Boyy, and the 2019 show The Stranded. – Rappler.com