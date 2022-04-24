Thai actor Bright Vachirawit tests positive for COVID-19

The '2gether' and 'F4 Thailand: Boys Over Flowers' star is under home isolation

MANILA, Philippines – Thai actor Bright Vachirawit Chivaaree was diagnosed with COVID-19, his company GMMTV announced on Saturday, April 23.

In a statement, GGMTV shared that Bright is currently self-isolating at his residence and awaiting treatment as he is experiencing flu-like symptoms such as a sore throat with phlegm.

The label added that they are in the process of informing the individuals who have been in recent close contact with the actor to monitor their health closely. Meanwhile, Bright’s upcoming scheduled activities have been postponed until he makes a full recovery.

Following the announcement of his diagnosis, Bright took to social media to update his fans. “I’ll be fine,” he wrote in a tweet.

Bright is best known for playing Sarawat in the hit BL show 2gether: The Series. Its success spurred the sequel Still 2gether: The Series. and 2gether: The Movie. He’s also part of Thailand’s F4 in GMMTV’s remake of Boys Over Flowers. – Rappler.com