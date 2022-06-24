Thai actor Up Poompat tests positive for COVID-19

The 'Lovely Writer' BL star is currently under home isolation with mild symptoms

MANILA, Philippines – Thai actor Up Poompat, who stars as Gene in the BL series Lovely Writer confirmed on Thursday, June 23, that he tested positive for COVID-19.

“Don’t worry everyone. The symptoms are not severe at all. Chilling, little fever, lightly itchy throat,” said Poompat in Thai.

He also hopes for everyone to stay healthy. He reassured his fans that he will come back “more brilliant than before” to meet with them again.

Poompat’s agency, JustUp, also announced that the actor tested positive via RT-PCR test on Wednesday, June 22. They also mentioned that the medical assessment of the actor categorized him as a “green level patient.”

According to WHO Thailand, a “green level patient’ does not need to visit a healthcare facility, and can be supported by remote consultation (telemedicine) and drugs delivered to them in home isolation.

Up Poompat Iam-Samang Tests Positive For COVID-19

The actor will undergo home isolation for treatment and symptoms observation, following the country’s COVID-19 regulations and guidelines.

JustUp and Poompat are currently in the process of informing people who came into close contact with the actor to also monitor their health. The agency also said that Poompat’s activities and scheduled events will be postponed until the actor has fully recovered.

“We appreciate all of your concerns and grateful for all supports in this matter. Please stay safe and healthy,” JustUp wrote.

Poompat Iam-samang, popularly known as Up Poompat, is a Thai actor and model who also played the lead role in The Gifted (2015). He played supporting roles in Girl from Nowhere (2018) and Me Always You: The Series (2021). In 2016, he became a regular member of the South Korean reality show Babel 250. – with reports from Elle Guison/Rappler.com

Elle Guison is a Rappler intern.