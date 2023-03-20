LOOK: Freen Sarocha, Becky Armstrong to hold fan meetings in Manila, Cebu

The Thai GL stars are coming back to the Philippines in April, just two months after having a watch party in Manila

MANILA, Philippines – Still can’t get enough of Thai GL stars Freen Sarocha and Becky Armstrong ? Don’t fret Filipino fans, because you have the chance to see FreenBecky in person again!

Concert organizer CDM Entertainment announced on Sunday, March 19, that the actresses are bringing their Fabulous Fan Boom fan meeting to two cities in the Philippines.

Freen and Becky will first visit Cebu on April 21 at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino, while the Manila show is set for April 23 at the New Frontier Theater.

MANILA! Your highly requested comeback is here!🥰



Reunite with the most successful GL duo @ “FreenBecky Fabulous Fan Boom in Manila” this 4/23, 5PM @ New Frontier Theater.



Tickets on sale 3/22 2PM via TicketNet outlets & https://t.co/3gU8FaSZP9



Details👇#FreenBeckyFanBoomMNL pic.twitter.com/nDIBSwJkDI — CDM Entertainment (@cdmentph) March 19, 2023

Ticket prices for the Manila show range from P3,250 to P12,000, with additional perks such as soundcheck access, group photo, send-off session, and mini-talk available depending on each tier.

Tickets for the Manila show will be available starting March 22 via SM Tickets outlets and website.

Meanwhile, tickets for the fan meeting in Cebu are priced between P3,500 to P12,000. Several perks are also available depending on each ticketing tier. Tickets for the Cebu show will be available starting March 21.

CEBU!📢 Ready to meet #FreenBecky? 👭💗



They're coming to you soon for “FreenBecky Fabulous Fan Boom in Cebu” happening this 4/21/23 6PM @ Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino!



Tickets on sale 3/21, 2PM, via SM Tickets outlets & https://t.co/FldfORWPD7 #FreenBeckyFanBoomCEBU pic.twitter.com/2sIWbYqQFA — CDM Entertainment (@cdmentph) March 19, 2023

The fan meeting is set just two months after the duo visited Manila in February for a watch party of the finale of their GAP: The Series.

It will serve as Freen and Becky’s third show in the Philippines. They’ve also visited Manila in June 2022 for the Pinoy BL Festival.

GAP The Series, which premiered in November 2022, follows Mon, a recent university graduate who started working at the company of Sam, whom she’s admired since she was young. Freen and Becky were also part of the Thai series Secret Crush On You. – Rappler.com