‘We decided on forever’: Thai stars Nadech Kugimiya and Yaya Sperbund are engaged

MANILA, Philippines – Thai celebrity couple Nadech Kugimiya and Urussaya “Yaya” Sperbund are ready to tie the knot after more than a decade of dating.

The couple made the announcement on Monday, June 5, alongside photos from the proposal.

“We decided on forever,” the caption read. “You are my soul, my laugh, my tear, my air. Thank you for saying, ‘Yes.’”

To which Yaya added: “Well actually I said, ‘AHHHHEEEEEHHH *SCREAMSS and then YES! To the moon and back, baby.”

Yaya and Nadech, who have been dating for over 11 years, starred in several Thai hit series such as The Crown Princess, Switch, and Waves of Life.

They visited the Philippines in December 2022 for a fan meeting. – Rappler.com