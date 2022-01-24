THE BOYZ’ Eric, WINNER’s Seunghoon test positive for COVID-19

Get well soon, Eric and Seunghoon!

MANILA, Philippines – Eric and Lee Seung-hoon of K-pop boy groups THE BOYZ and WINNER, respectively, are the latest South Korean idols to test positive for COVID-19.

According to reports by entertainment portal Soompi, the idols’ agencies released a statement on Monday, January 24, to announce their diagnosis.

“Lee Seung-hoon is vaccinated for COVID-19, did not have any symptoms before being diagnosed, and his health is still in good condition currently,” YG Entertainment said.

The label added that the other WINNER members, Kang Seung-yoon, Kim Jin-woo, and Song Min-ho, received negative results from their COVID-19 PCR tests.

“We will spare no effort to support Lee Seung-hoon’s rapid recovery as well as the health and safety of all of our artists,” YG Entertainment added.

Meanwhile, IST Entertainment said that Eric was found positive after taking a PCR test in preparation for the filming of a reality show. They added that the remaining members of THE BOYZ and staff members are currently awaiting for the results of their COVID-19 tests.

“The company is currently taking the other necessary measures in accordance with the guidelines set by health authorities. We will do our best for the health and safety of our artists by following the health authorities’ self-quarantine and prevention guidelines as our top priority,” the agency continued.

Eric and Seung-hoon’s diagnosis comes a day after three members of iKON also tested positive for COVID-19.

On Sunday, January 23, South Korea reported its second-highest daily number of COVID-19 infections, after 7,630 new cases were confirmed. – Rappler.com