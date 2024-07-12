‘The Shining’ star Shelley Duvall dies at 75

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The film and TV actress is known for her roles in '3 Women' and Stanley Kubrick's 'The Shining' adaptation

MANILA, Philippines – Shelley Duvall, the film and television actress known for her unforgettable roles in The Shining and 3 Women, died on Thursday, July 11, at the age of 75.

According to a report by the Hollywood Reporter, Duvall died in her sleep due to complications from diabetes at her home in Blanco, Texas. The news was announced by her longtime partner and musician, Dan Gilroy, and confirmed by her spokesperson, Gary Springer.

Texas-born Duvall started her career in entertainment in the early 1970s. She quickly gained recognition for her work in Robert Altman’s films, including Brewster McCloud (1970), McCabe & Mrs. Miller (1971), Thieves Like Us (1974), Nashville (1975), and 3 Women (1977). She won as best actress at the Cannes Film Festival for her performance as Sissy Spacek’s free-spirited roommate in 3 Women.

Duvall’s most iconic role came in 1980, when she starred as Wendy Torrance in Stanley Kubrick’s movie adaptation of Stephen King’s horror novel The Shining. Her highly emotional portrayal of a wife descending into terror alongside her husband Jack Torrance (played by Jack Nicholson) remains one of the most memorable performances in horror film history.

In addition to her acting career, Duvall also worked behind the camera. She hosted and produced Faerie Tale Theatre (1982-1987), a television series that brought classic fairy tales to life with star-studded casts. – Rappler.com